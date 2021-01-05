Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) (CVE:KUU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) (CVE:KUU) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 107000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Kuuhubb Inc. Company Profile

Kuuhubb Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile game development and publishing company. It creates games and applications for female audience with a focus on relaxation, expression, and entertainment segments. The company offers Recolor, a digital coloring book application. It also develops Neybers, an interior design game application; My Hospital, a simulation game application; Dance Talent, a mobile game application; and Tiles & Tales game in a new story-based format.

