Kyber Network Market Cap Hits $169.83 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $169.83 million and $47.60 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002690 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kyber Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00044694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.93 or 0.00343316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00024452 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,325,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,842,421 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.