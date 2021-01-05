Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.32. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Harris sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $127,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 39,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $391,880.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 686,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,863,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,105 shares of company stock worth $2,487,791. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 74.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 3.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

