Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce earnings per share of $5.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.13. Lam Research posted earnings per share of $4.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $22.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.81 to $23.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $24.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.55 to $25.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lam Research from $424.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $451.00 to $557.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.44.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $478.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $516.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $471.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $5,211,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,298 shares of company stock valued at $32,735,498 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $160,170,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 89.4% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,003,000 after purchasing an additional 449,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lam Research by 121.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,331,000 after purchasing an additional 380,473 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lam Research by 25.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 34.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

