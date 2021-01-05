Lambda (LAMB) Market Cap Achieves $18.26 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Lambda has a total market cap of $18.26 million and $5.56 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda token can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bilaxy, BitMax and Hotbit. During the last week, Lambda has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00120629 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00241272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00496147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00261247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017761 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,258,481,349 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

