Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Declares Dividend of $2.00

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the transportation company on Friday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

Landstar System has increased its dividend payment by 107.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR stock opened at $133.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $140.40.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist raised their target price on Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.64.

In other news, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $1,299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,703,131.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,427 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,014.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,100 shares of company stock worth $5,602,931 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.