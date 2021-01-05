Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

LNTH stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.81 million, a PE ratio of 172.15 and a beta of 1.35. Lantheus has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $20.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $66,580.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 24.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 59.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,948,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,942 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 513.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 952,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after acquiring an additional 797,633 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 885,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after buying an additional 694,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

