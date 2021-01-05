Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.54. Approximately 116,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 130,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

LTRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.80 million, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lantronix in the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Lantronix by 92.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Lantronix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 504,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

