Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:LGI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.09. 44,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,146. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $18.24.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

