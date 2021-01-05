Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) shares rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 245,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 201,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 364,993 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 39.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

