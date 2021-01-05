Loop Capital Lowers Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) to Hold

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was downgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.44% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LESL. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.73. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $381.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $160,946,956.00. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910 in the last 90 days.

About Leslie's

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

