Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

LXP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

LXP opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,116,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,120 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,433,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 445,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 469,986 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 46.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,757,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,352,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 247,843 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

