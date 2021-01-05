Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.99

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 256753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,002,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,663,000 after buying an additional 3,024,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,343,000 after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,557,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.2% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,820,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,983,000 after acquiring an additional 194,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1,193.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,728 shares during the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.