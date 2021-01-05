Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $60,299,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth about $31,856,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $7,875,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $7,649,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 219.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 240,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $633,441.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,092.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $844,278.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,955 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,386.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,801 shares of company stock worth $4,933,534. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBTYA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

