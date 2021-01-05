Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 472.1% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 659,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 544,178 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILAK stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 609,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,231. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.41. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $887.50 million during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

