Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $67.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.42. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

