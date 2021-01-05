Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,117 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 158,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 17,179 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,785,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $774.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 71.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $667,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $207,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LIND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.