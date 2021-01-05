Lindsay (LNN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect Lindsay to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lindsay to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LNN opened at $127.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.29. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $130.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNN. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

