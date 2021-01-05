LiquidApps Hits Market Capitalization of $7.07 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $22,935.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001323 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000046 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,051,019,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,798,802 tokens. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

