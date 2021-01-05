Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $149.69 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $149.69 or 0.00483878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion and approximately $13.94 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,243,943 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

