Live Oak Acquisition Corp II’s (OTCMKTS:LOKBU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 12th

Live Oak Acquisition Corp II’s (OTCMKTS:LOKBU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 12th. Live Oak Acquisition Corp II had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 3rd. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Live Oak Acquisition Corp II’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

There is no company description available for Live Oak Acquisition Corp II.

