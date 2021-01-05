Loki Hits 1-Day Volume of $187,868.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Loki has a market capitalization of $26.26 million and approximately $187,868.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loki has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001578 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,782.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,036.32 or 0.03260649 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00481270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.24 or 0.01290767 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.00423882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00022059 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00184808 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,380,035 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. The official website for Loki is loki.network.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

