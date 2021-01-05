Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW opened at $160.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.54 and a 200 day moving average of $156.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $3,728,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,881.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 100,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after buying an additional 97,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.