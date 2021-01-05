LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,445 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

