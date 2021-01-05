Lynas (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.45

Lynas Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 249665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Lynas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LYSDY)

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

