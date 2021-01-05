M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.50

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.50 and traded as high as $44.66. M/I Homes shares last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 328,658 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $847.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.80 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 45.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 0.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 8.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

