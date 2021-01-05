MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

MGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.43.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares in the company, valued at $951,077.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 258.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

