Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.18

Shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.18 and last traded at C$4.18, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$244.83 million and a PE ratio of 8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.06.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.69 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9800004 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MPC)

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

