Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MN opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 3.01. Manning & Napier has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $6.65.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.60%.

In other Manning & Napier news, Director Ebrahim Busheri purchased 16,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $61,630.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 44,718 shares of company stock valued at $172,851 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Manning & Napier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manning & Napier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

