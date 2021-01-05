Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 23.4%

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price shot up 23.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $13.59. 61,300,156 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 48,563,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Patent Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $864.79 million, a P/E ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 4.22.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,700.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $120,135. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marathon Patent Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 333,397.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,691 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Marathon Patent Group worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

