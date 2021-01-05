Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $61.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

