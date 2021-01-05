Markel (NYSE:MKL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Markel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,119.25.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,021.01 on Friday. Markel has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,006.45 and its 200 day moving average is $999.76.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Markel will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

