MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $608.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $509.73.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $562.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.52 and a beta of 0.40. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total value of $9,575,404.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,198,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,462 shares of company stock worth $38,841,565 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.