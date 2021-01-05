Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) shares rose 11.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 308,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 286,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $62.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $152.53 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 164,209 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 163,431 shares during the period. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

