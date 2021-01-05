Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $108.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.16. 244,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,986. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.79. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.38. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $50,495. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randal Alan White sold 1,334 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $133,800.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,490,000 after purchasing an additional 47,409 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 120.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 240,167 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,037,000 after purchasing an additional 119,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

