Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MA. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $348.82.

MA opened at $351.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $350.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.89. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total transaction of $10,136,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,940,704,852.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 511,710 shares of company stock worth $162,412,135 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

