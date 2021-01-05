Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $400.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $348.82.

Shares of MA stock opened at $351.49 on Monday. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $350.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.89.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,710 shares of company stock valued at $162,412,135. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Mastercard by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,202,000 after purchasing an additional 803,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,696,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $797,228,000 after purchasing an additional 265,070 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

