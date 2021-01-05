MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) PT Raised to $29.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $25.50 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MCFT. BidaskClub downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised MasterCraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of MCFT opened at $24.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.59 million, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 2.24. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $27.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.17 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 8.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 188,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 31,380 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 118.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 114.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

