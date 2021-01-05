Max Property Group (MPG) Price Hits $0.0066 on Top Exchanges

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Max Property Group has a market capitalization of $934,661.63 and approximately $4,096.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Max Property Group has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005346 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003065 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001553 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005941 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000192 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000958 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

