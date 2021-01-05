McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Now Covered by Smith Barney Citigroup

Investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCD. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.41.

NYSE:MCD opened at $210.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.47.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 23,210 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 68,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 53,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,983 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

