Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

MFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

MFIN traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. 318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,123. The firm has a market cap of $122.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.08. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.08). Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 39.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 56,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.