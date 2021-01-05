MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Gate.io, IDEX and Bittrex. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00042659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.85 or 0.00335998 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00036461 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00025220 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Cashierest, Upbit, Bittrex, Coinrail, DEx.top, Kryptono, IDEX, Coinsuper and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

