MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $674.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,398.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,277.83.

MELI stock traded up $9.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,649.85. The company had a trading volume of 28,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $1,735.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,572.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,236.22. The stock has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,364.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $1,467,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

