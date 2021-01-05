Merculet (MVP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $84,844.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. Merculet has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $84,844.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, OKEx, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,288,041,608 tokens. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Bilaxy, Kucoin, CoinMex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

