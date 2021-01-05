Meridian Network Trading Down 2.3% This Week (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meridian Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $686,044.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meridian Network Token Profile

LOCK is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,862,164 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co.

Meridian Network Token Trading

Meridian Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

