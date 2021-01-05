MetaHash (MHC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $35,791.00

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. #MetaHash has a market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $35,791.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00029985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00126633 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.96 or 0.00254871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.14 or 0.00522986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00277933 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018059 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,467,084,129 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,450,462 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

