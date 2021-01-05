Metal Market Cap Reaches $24.75 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001164 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market cap of $24.75 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00045214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.00366448 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00039402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00024940 BTC.

About Metal

MTL is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.