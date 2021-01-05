Metals Exploration plc (MTL.L) (LON:MTL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.66

Metals Exploration plc (MTL.L) (LON:MTL) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $1.99. Metals Exploration plc (MTL.L) shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 7,643,664 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.53 million and a PE ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.10.

Metals Exploration plc (MTL.L) Company Profile (LON:MTL)

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

