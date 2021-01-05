Metaverse ETP Price Up 27.9% Over Last 7 Days (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $8.32 million and $413,420.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 27.9% against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,072.06 or 0.03307432 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00021789 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,598,691 coins and its circulating supply is 79,598,586 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

