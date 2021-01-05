Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $50.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $48.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MEOH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Methanex from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.08.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $45.45 on Monday. Methanex has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 2.22.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Methanex will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Methanex by 37.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

